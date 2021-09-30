Ready for rain in Benidorm

Linda Hall
Ready for rain in Benidorm
BARCELO STREAM: Heavy machinery brought in to clear the waterway Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM town hall is currently clearing the usually-dry Barcelo and Derramador streams which frequently overflow during heavy rain.

Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate, councillor responsible for Street Cleaning, explained that his department were spending €37,000 on minimising the effects of possible flooding this autumn and winter.

Litter, discarded items and rubble as well as vegetation and dry reeds are being removed from the sections of the Barcelo and Derramador that cross municipal property, De Zarate explained.

A team of municipal employees are clearing the Derramador watercourse, although the councillor explained that a specialised outside firm has been brought in to clear the Barcelo, and as well as supplying the necessary workforce is also providing heavy machinery.

“We clean the streambeds of rubbish throughout the year but this intensifies in the autumn,” De Zarate said.

He also pointed out that the Confederacion Hidrogrfica del Jucar (CHJ), which is responsible for waterways of all kinds in the Jucar basin, does not clear the sections of the Barcelo and Derramador that lie outside the Benidorm boundaries.


Despite repeated requests from Benidorm town hall, the CHJ failed to meet its obligations “above all at this time of the year,” De Zarate lamented.

