QUICK round up of News in Brief from across Axarquia compiled for you by Euro Weekly News.

Heart warming

MORE than 200 people dressed in red walked through the streets of Motril on Sunday September 26 to celebrate, in advance, International Heart Day which fell on the following Wednesday, stopping in front of the hospital to remember cardiologist Díaz Castellanos who saved many lives.

Tourist train

THE Rincon de la Victoria Council is trialling a new tourist train which will run through the town during October with room for 25 passengers who will be able to travel free of charge initially with the idea of stretching the tourist season.

Ox-ident

ALTHOUGH it wasn’t quite a ‘bull in an a china shop’ a young ox spent a reported three minutes wandering around the streets of Torre del Mar after escaping from a dairy before being spotted by its owner and returned home without any damage being done.

Cleaning up

HAVING not seen any positive reaction from Torrox Council, local residents took it upon themselves to do their bit for looking after the town’s cultural heritage by cleaning up the rubbish and overgrown vegetation surrounding the medieval Puente de las Ánimas which is an historical site.

Thank you

TRADITIONALLY the Almuñécar Council holds an annual event thanking employees who have retired but this was postponed due to the pandemic. On October 5, 25 employees (one who started with the Council in 1972) will be invited to meet the mayor and officially say goodbye.

