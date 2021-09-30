Provisional prison for two of the five detainees in Granada shooting incident

A judge in Granada has sentenced two of the five detainees in the Lachar shooting incident to provisional prison without bail



Two of the five men arrested last Sunday, September 26, in the Granada municipality of Lachar, after a shooting incident that took place on an industrial estate, have been sentenced to provisional prison today, Wednesday, September 29.

A judge in the Court of First Instance and Instruction No3 of Santa Fe in Granada, instructed the two men to be imprisoned, without any bail, while two of the other detainees remain hospitalised with gunshot injuries.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Another third detainee was provisionally released with precautionary measures, pending his handing his passport in to the court, and he is prohibited from leaving the country, with the obligation of appearing before the court on the first and fifteenth of every month.

Sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia reported that the judge had taken a statement from the three men this Wednesday, while the two who remain in hospital will be requested to make statements once they have recovered their health.

All three detainees are being investigated for the alleged commission of crimes of attempted murder, crimes against public health, and the illegal possession of firearms.

This case has been under investigation by the Guardia Civil since last Sunday after the shooting incident occurred at a warehouse on an industrial estate in Luchar, where a stash of marijuana was discovered, and subsequently confiscated.

Two men who were found with gunshot wounds at the scene on the day of the incident were transferred by ambulance and admitted to the Neurotraumatology and Rehabilitation department of the Virgen de las Nieves University Hospital, as reported by granadadigital.es.