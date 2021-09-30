Passengers packed in like sardines as Renfe drivers strike in Spain’s Madrid.

Travellers are finding themselves packed in like sardines on the first day of strikes by train drivers. RENFE had warned passengers that there might be issues after strikes were called over eight days. The Spanish Union of Train Drivers and Railway Assistants (Semaf) called for the strikes to take place.

On Thursday morning, September 30, passengers complained that they were squeezed into carriages during rush hour.

RENFE have claimed that some drivers have not met their commitments to provide a minimum level of service. RENFE has said that occasional disruptions could occur where drivers have not turned up despite having to provide a minimum service level.

Strike days are being called for September 30 and also for October 1, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11 and 12.

Passengers told 20 minutes that they have had to “squeeze others in order to close the doors of the carriages”.

One passenger added: “The minimum services are not being complied with, we are squeezed like sardines in a can.”

Many passengers took to social media and complained. One person said: “this is shameful, you are playing with our time.”

Another person criticised that during the coronavirus pandemic the carriages are still overcrowded.

One passenger commented: “Didn’t we want normality? Being crammed into a Madrid carriage is the most 2019 thing I can think of.”

