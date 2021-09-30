More fish in the sea

THE Generalitat gave the go-ahead to plans for enlarging Campello’s existing fish-farm.

This summer Niordseas, a subsidiary of the multinational Avramar, installed the Valencian Community’s largest fish farm off the Campello coast, capable of producing an annual of 5,000 tons of seabass and seabream.

This was only the project’s first phase and Niordseas has now received the regional government’s permission for the second phase involving a similarly-sized installation that should start production in 2023.

The existing fish farm is situated in front of Cala Lanuza and La Lloma de Reixes while the cages belonging to second phase will be installed at a depth of between 35 and 50 metres, and located 3.2 nautical miles (5.7 kilometres) from the shore in front of Rincon de la Zofra between the Muchavista and Carrer La Mar beaches.