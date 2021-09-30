Money Heist hits Miami. Are you in the La Casa de Papel gang?

Fans of Netflix’s hit show Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel, can now become a part of the iconic gang and test their skills in planning a robbery, evading security, cracking codes and making a successful getaway with the gold in Money Heist: The Experience, which is set to debut on October 29, 2021, at Miami’s historic Alfred I. duPont Building.

The fully immersive experience based on the global hit show will be held in a vast, opulent ballroom inside the 17-story building. Past the bas-relief brass elevator doors, ornate iron grates, marble walls and floors, and hand-painted cypress ceilings, guests will enter a 6,500 total square feet of ballroom featuring a 2,000 square foot bank vault, secured with a 50,000 pound door.

The soaring marble of the Historic Alfred I. duPont Building has been an integral thread in the fabric of Miami’s legacy. Since its completion in 1939, the art deco skyscraper has seen the end of the great depression, served as headquarters to the 7th Naval fleet in World War II, and been designated a national historic landmark. Restored to its original glory both inside and out, this is a monument to streamlined modern art deco.

Participants will be recruited into the notorious gang by Lisboa – into a brand new story inspired by the hit series – and immersed into an experiential heist in Miami where they will have their nerves tested as they attempt to follow The Professor’s latest daring plan and break into the jaw-dropping landmark site. Ultimately, guests will find out if they have what it takes to infiltrate the vault and earn a spot in the gang.

“With their latest installation, Fever and Netflix are raising the bar on Miami’s ever-evolving social scene. The experiences that Fever has managed to cultivate in our city contribute to not only every Miamians pleasure, but also our quality of life and I can’t wait to see how the Money Heist experience rolls out,” said Miami Mayor Francis Xavier Suarez.

Co-produced by Netflix and Fever, the leading entertainment discovery platform, Money Heist: The Experience is a high-energy theatrical event featuring a unique storyline that is parallel to the show. Money Heist: The Experience made its debut in Paris in July and, this winter, will make its debut in the United States in Miami then New York City, followed by additional cities around the globe, including London and Mexico City.

