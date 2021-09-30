Michelin-starred chefs set to raise funds in Marbella for children with cancer at the Materno Infantil Hospital.

A grand total of 33 Spanish Michelin-starred chefs will take part in the event that will be held on October 25.

The event will be held in the Malaga town of Marbella and will raise funds for children with cancer at the Materno Infantil Hospital. The event also aims to raise awareness of the importance of eating healthily.

The Los Monteros hotel will be hosting the ‘Chefs for Children’ event, which has the support of the Marbella Town Hall and the Provincial Council through the Sabor a Malaga seal. A gala dinner will be held.

The event aims to raise money for the Juegaterapia Foundation. The foundation helps children who are undergoing chemotherapy treatment. The foundation is working on a project to create a green outdoor play area on the rooftop of the Malaga health centre.

Everyone attending the event will be treated to an exclusive tasting menu prepared by Michelin-starred chefs from across the Malaga province. Tickets can be bought via the website chefsforchildren.es.

The vice-president of Juegaterapia, Valle Sallés said: “It is a great pleasure for us to have this collaboration for what will be our sixth garden and the first in Andalucia. There can be no better way to start this project than with this financial help, the support and affection of all these prestigious chefs and the companies that are supporting and making this event possible.”

Sallés explained that the event on October 25 “is the start of the future garden at the Materno Infantil Hospital in Málaga”.

Chef Mauricio Giovanini commented: “when an event is repeated for the third time, you can see the intention of the person who organises it, that the result is positive and that it is something serious.”

“These events help a lot because of the money raised. We will continue to help.”

