Lest we forget

THIS year’s Poppy Appeal Launch in District North Spain takes place in Benidorm on Saturday October 16.

“Having been forced to hold a reduced ceremony behind closed doors last October because of Covid, we’re delighted that restrictions have now relaxed sufficiently and we can return to the format of previous years,” said the Royal British Legion’s Kevin Reardon.

There will be a Parade of Standards from both The Royal British Legion’s Branches in Spain and other ex-service associations. The Standards will leave Calle Castellon at 12 noon and move along the Paseo de Levante promenade.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Once again, they will be led by the Torrevieja Pipes and Drums. Meanwhile, the audience waiting for the main ceremony in the Rincon de Loix will be entertained by the Royal British Legion Concert Band awaiting their arrival.

The main ceremony will begin at approximately 12.15pm and last about 30 minutes. This year’s principal guests will be Antonio Perez, Benidorm’s mayor, Joe Falzon, national vice-chairman of the Royal British Legion and Captain Ian Clarke RN, British Defence Attache, Madrid.

After the event, there will be a buffet lunch at the Marina Hotel to which all spectators are cordially invited at a cost of only €15 (excluding drinks).

Those wishing attend the lunch should contact their local Legion branch, whose details can be found on the

http://counties.britishlegion.org.uk/counties/spain-north/the-district-its-branches website.