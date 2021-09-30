Lest we forget

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Lest we forget
POPPY APPEAL: A moment from the 2019 parade Photo credit: Royal British Legion

THIS year’s Poppy Appeal Launch in District North Spain takes place in Benidorm on Saturday October 16.

“Having been forced to hold a reduced ceremony behind closed doors last October because of Covid, we’re delighted that restrictions have now relaxed sufficiently and we can return to the format of previous years,” said the Royal British Legion’s Kevin Reardon.

There will be a Parade of Standards from both The Royal British Legion’s Branches in Spain and other ex-service associations.  The Standards will leave Calle Castellon at 12 noon and move along the Paseo de Levante promenade.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Once again, they will be led by the Torrevieja Pipes and Drums.  Meanwhile, the audience waiting for the main ceremony in the Rincon de Loix will be entertained by the Royal British Legion Concert Band awaiting their arrival.

The main ceremony will begin at approximately 12.15pm and last about 30 minutes.  This year’s principal guests will be Antonio Perez, Benidorm’s mayor, Joe Falzon, national vice-chairman of the Royal British Legion and Captain Ian Clarke RN, British Defence Attache, Madrid.

After the event, there will be a buffet lunch at the Marina Hotel to which all spectators are cordially invited at a cost of only €15 (excluding drinks).


Those wishing attend the lunch should contact their local Legion branch, whose details can be found on the

http://counties.britishlegion.org.uk/counties/spain-north/the-district-its-branches website.

 


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here