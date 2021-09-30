Leak Tech is a highly specialised business in leak detection and repairs

Leak TECH is an established and professional company located in the Costa Blanca covering from Los Alcazarés to Alicante and inland as far as Hondon de los Frailes.

As Leak Tech are a family- run business their team is dedicated to give first class customer service, excellent customer care and work to the highest standards using state of the art equipment, technology and materials.

Before the company was established here in Spain, a long time was spent researching what the leading and successful companies in other countries were using to detect and fix leaks. Therefore, Leak Tech have the most up-to-date testing equipment and methods to find leaks meaning they can pinpoint the problem accurately before any excavation takes place, causing the minimum amount of disruption to your home, pool, and the surrounding areas.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Leak Tech also has a PADI qualified diver so they can make repairs under water where possible, saving time and the cost of draining the water from your pool. They have become the leading company in the area for underwater tiling.

Leak Tech are fully qualified Elbe Liner installers, offering a 15-year watertight guarantee for your swimming pool. The liner is a new PVC membrane made by ELBE in Germany. This is a great option for pools suffering from cracks, loose tiles, and algae, saving you time and money in the long run.

Unlike other companies who offer leak detection and repairs, Leak Tech do not list a whole range of different services, such as swimming pool maintenance, gardening, or drainage problems and more.

So, if you suspect a leak either in your mains water line pipework or in your swimming pool do not delay taking action as leaks can only get worse and can lead to further and greater problems.

For peace of mind, call the experts! You can contact them on 627 752 965 or 966 194 179. You can also email the company at [email protected]

or visit their new website www.leak-tech.net

Office opening hours: Monday to Friday 10.00 to 17.00.