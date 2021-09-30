Lava may be less destructive now it has a path to the sea

Lava spewing from Cumbre Vieja may be less destructive now it has found a path to the sea, officials say.

According to the latest government data, 476 hectares and 981 buildings have been damaged by lava on La Palma. Of those, 855 have been destroyed completely and 126 partially.

However, now that the lava has found a path to the sea, officials hope that it will continue to flow in that direction rather than spreading laterally across land, homes and infrastructure.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Deputy Minister of the Presidency of the Canary Islands, Antonio Olivera, said if the lava continues to flow through the channel it has cut to the sea its “the destructive power” will be limited to “the terrible damage” that has caused so far.

A massive aid package has been earmarked for recovery on La Palma, but the government’s top priority is re-housing those who have lost their homes.

A special ERTE has also been put in place to support those who lost their businesses or have seen them interrupted by the volcanic eruption.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.