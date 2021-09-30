Late start for anglers

THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s first match of the winter season was cancelled owing to bad weather and an unfishable river.

When they finally managed to start the winter league, the River Jucar was cloudy, which was not a good sign. The weather was overcast but with a temperature of 25 degrees, conditions were reasonable overall.

The 12 contestants caught 37 fish weighing 51 kilos and as the match secretary had a bad back, everybody helped with the weighing-in process. There were three dry nets but considering the weather and the cloudy river, it was not a bad day’s fishing for most.

Mick Owen came first with six fish weighing 9.925 kilos, followed by Barry Barlow, who caught eight fish weighing 9.9 kilos, in second place and Jeff Richards in third place, with six fish weighing in at 7.5 kilos.

For further information about the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 and [email protected]) or call Ray Craig (966 492 083).