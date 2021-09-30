Late start for anglers

By
Linda Hall
-
0
THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s first match of the winter season was cancelled owing to bad weather and an unfishable river. When they finally managed to start the winter league, the River Jucar was cloudy, which was not a good sign. The weather was overcast but with a temperature of 25 degrees, conditions were not bad. The 12 contestants caught 37 fish weighting 51 kilos and as the match secretary had a bad back, everybody helped with the weighing-in process. There were three dry nets but considering the weather and the cloudy river, it was not a bad day’s fishing for most. Mick Owen came first with six fish, weighing 9.925 kilos, with Barry Barlow in second place with eight fish weighing 9.9 kilos and Jeff Richards third, with six fish weighing in at 7.5 kilos. For further information contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 and frank.povey@btopenworld.com) or call Ray Craig (966 492 083).
RIVER JUCAR: Favourite fishing spot for the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club Photo credit: Jeff Richards

THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s first match of the winter season was cancelled owing to bad weather and an unfishable river.

When they finally managed to start the winter league, the River Jucar was cloudy, which was not a good sign.  The weather was overcast but with a temperature of  25 degrees, conditions were reasonable overall.

The 12 contestants caught 37 fish weighing 51 kilos and as the match secretary had a bad back, everybody helped with the weighing-in process. There were three dry nets but considering the weather and the cloudy river, it was not a bad day’s fishing for most.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Mick Owen came first with six fish weighing 9.925 kilos, followed by Barry Barlow, who caught eight fish weighing 9.9 kilos, in second place and Jeff Richards in third place, with six fish weighing in at 7.5 kilos.

For further information about the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 and [email protected]) or call Ray Craig (966 492 083).


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here