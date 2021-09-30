La Palma registers 17 earthquakes in the south of the island

LA PALMA has registered 17 earthquakes in the south of the island through the course of Thursday, September 30



La Palma has registered 17 earthquakes in the south of the island today, Thursday, September 30, according to the National Geographic Institute. Four of the quakes were reportedly felt by residents but were not strong.

The majority occurred at a depth of between 10 and 14km, in the exact same region in the south where the earthquakes took place just before the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted last Sunday, September 19. One other quake was registered on the west coast of the island though, making a total of 18 altogether so far today.

IGN reveals that the magnitude in two of them was 3.3mbLg, and reports that as with Wednesday 29, the volcanic activity as regards tremors, has stabilised somewhat during the last 24 hours.

A permanent network of GNSS stations are located all across La Palma island, and they are all reporting a return to deformation stability says an IGN spokesperson.

Due to the increase in altitude reached by the eruptive cloud, at 12:06 today the IGN issued a new VONA (Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation), reporting that the current height of the ash cloud is 5,000 metres above sea level.

As established in the International Civil Aviation protocols, this VONA was sent to the VAAC (Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre) in Toulouse, the ACC Canarias (Area Control Centre), and the AEMET (State Meteorological Agency), as reported by 20minutos.es.

