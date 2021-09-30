In search of a song

Linda Hall
In search of a song
BENIDORM FEST: Preselection festival for the European Song Contest Photo: Mundoplus.tv

STATE broadcaster RTVE has put a name to the pre-selection festival for the Eurovision Song Contest.

It will be called Benidorm Fest and the corporation has now announced the conditions for choosing the singer and the song that will represent Spain in the annual contest.

“There will be room for all genres and everybody who wants to enter the contest,” said Eva Mora who heads RTVE’s Eurovision delegation

“We want this preselection to have international impact,” Mora declared to television presenter Ion Arramendi .

“We want it to resemble – or to be better than – similar festivals in Italy, Sweden and Albania,” she continued. “We are building on solid, sturdy foundations but we must be like the Empire State building in New York and we have a long way to go.”


