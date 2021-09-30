Gun-toting fake police officer steals car in Granada

Gun-toting fake police officer steals a car in Granada, after threatening to kill the driver.

Officers from the Guardia Civil have been investigating the 45-year-old man. The detained man is the alleged perpetrator of a crime of robbery using violence. The man along with three other people posed as policeman in a ploy to steal a car on the A-92, at Huetor Tajar in Granada.

The fake police officers used intimidation with a gun and even fired a shot in the air.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The theft of the car took place on the A-92, at kilometre 200, in the municipality of Huétor Tájar. The driver had been heading from Seville when he was forcefully stopped by another car. The detainee and three other people forced the driver to stop before getting out of the car.

The driver was forced to kneel down and threatened with death. Two of the people got in the driver’s car and fled. The other two people left in their own vehicle.

The driver went to the Guardia Civil and the Police for help. Officers carried out an inspection of the scene and discovered a shell casing. The casing confirmed that a weapon had been fired.

The officers sent the casing to the laboratories of the Criminalistic Service of the Guardia Civil. From the shell casing they were able to identify the owner of the weapon. This allowed them to find the person who had fired the shot.

Officers are still trying to identify the other three individuals involved in the car theft.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.