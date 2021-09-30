Free personal shopper appointments at Gladrags Boutique, Albox

It’s that time of year when we are slowly moving into those slightly cooler days and nights, so time to start thinking about that wardrobe change over and getting ready to layer.

You may already have your outfits ready for the Autumn Season, but are looking to re-vamp or accessorise? What better way to do this than at the Launch of the Autumn Collection.

With many of the Clothing Lines exclusive to the Boutique, you are sure to find something to suit every age, size, style and budget.

So be the first to view and purchase from the Autumn Collection of clothing and accessories. Book a one hour Personal Shopper Appointment for yourself and up to two friends. Enjoy Cava and cake whilst you browse and have the assistance of Jenni as your own Personal Shopper.

To book your appointment either call Jenni on 634 313 071 or

e-mail: [email protected]