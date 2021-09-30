For all lovers of good wines

Divino Wines & Bites offers a unique experience for wine lovers in Altea on the Costa Blanca. You can join owner Willemijn to taste the best wines from Spain and France, accompanied by some delicious bites. For an extra special treat, oysters are served regularly (announced on FB when available) and you can also sign up for regular wine-tasting events via their Facebook page. There, you can learn to identify different wines from some of Europe’s most famous regions.

As well as offering wine and bites to eat on site, Divino Wine & Bites also has a superb selection of wines to buy and take home with you. There are wines to suit all tastes and budgets. Current special offers include a box of six Sauvignon Blanc wines from France for only €30.

All this expertise comes from a passion for wines developed over many years. Willemijn fell in love with wine and the wine-making process during her time working in a well-known wine bar in Bordeaux.

There, she visited many local Chateaus and organised wine-tasting excursions to destinations including Saint Emilion. She learned about different wines, grapes and the maturation process.

Her love of wine and restaurants inspired Willemijn to open her own establishment. She chose Spain after falling in love with the country following a road trip along the coast several years before. Of all the places she visited, it was Altea that attracted her the most.

In 2019, she began by gaining experience working in local bars and then found the perfect location to launch Divino Wines & Bites.

You can get a feel for Willemijn’s passion by visiting Divino Wines & Bites on Calle St. Pere 44, Altea, just opposite the beach.