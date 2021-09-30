DM Legal & Immobrokers – one stop for all legal advice in Spain

ONE of the most difficult things that can face any person, no matter where they live or how intelligent they may be is coping with the law.

Here in Spain, what might have seemed quite obvious in the UK can be quite different and this is particularly true in respect of inheritances and many matters connected with buying and selling property as well as obtaining a mortgage.

It is therefore very important for you to be able to find a legal representative who not only understands the law, but can explain it simply and clearly in English so that you know your exact position.

Happily, the practice of DM Legal & Immobrokers based in San Juan de Alicante is ideally placed to offer a complete legal service covering all aspects of Spanish law to those based across the Costa Blanca or abroad.

With more than 15 years of experience in dealing with foreign clients here in Spain, the practice under the leadership of Nicolas Duru has specialists who understand the Spanish system, but can converse with clients in English and French.

DM Legal & Immobrokers are experts in Civil, Commercial and Criminal litigation and are therefore ideally placed to offer a wide range of services from one central office.

The Commercial side deals with Real Estate Law (purchase, buildings, and financial issues such as mortgages or recovering lost deposits) as well as Succession issues (Inheritance, Wills etc).

On the Criminal side, the practice boasts a Barrister who has practised in the UK as well as Spain so is able to give accurate advice and of course in all matters of law, you have to consider International as well as European Union statutes which are becoming increasingly more important.

If you have a legal problem, then book an appointment to visit the offices and discuss your case with an expert who will see you free of charge on the first occasion and then supply a detailed estimate of likely costs for you to consider.

To make an appointment call +34 674 751 813, send a WhatsApp to +34 674 751 813 or if you prefer an email to [email protected].

DM Legal & Immobrokers are open from 9.30am to 1.30pm and 4pm to 6.30pm Monday to Friday at Avda Jaime I, nº32 entresuelo A, 03550 San Juan de Alicante and to find out more about their helpful services visit https://dmimmobrokers.com/en/