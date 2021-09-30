Car stolen with young boy inside in Sevilla. The shocking theft took place outside a nursery as the boy’s mum had nipped in to pick up her daughter.

Officers from the Guardia civil are looking for a man who stole a car outside a nursery in Sevilla. Inside the car was a five-year-old boy. The incident took place on Wednesday, September 29. The car was stolen from outside a nursery in Villanueva del Ariscal.

The car was found abandoned on the outskirts of town. The car was discovered only half an hour later. Fortunately, the child was still inside and was unharmed.

According to sources close to the investigation and the emergency services 112, the alert was raised at shortly after 2pm. Emergency services received a warning that the car had been taken from outside the nursery. The woman had only left the car for a few moments to collect the daughter.

The woman had left the car running with the air conditioning still on inside. Her son who is only five years old had an immobilised leg. Due to the boy’s leg he had been left inside the car as it is difficult to move him.

The woman only popped into the nursery for a few moments but when she returned the car and her child were missing. Local police and the Guardia Civil rushed to the scene of the incident. A search was soon launched.

When the car was discovered half an hour later on the outskirts of the village the child was found unharmed. Several items had been stolen from the car.

According to witness reports the alleged perpetrator is a man aged about 25 years old. He is said to have a dark complexion. He was seen to be wearing a cap. The search is on for the man.

