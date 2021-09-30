British Chamber of Commerce in Spain reopens for business

Around 40 of Spain’s business people gathered for the British Chamber of Commerce in Spain’s first in-person event since the pandemic at Breathe, Marbella, on Thursday, September, 30.

The British Chamber of Commerce event was organised by financial advisors Baycrest Wealth, the business breakfast saw companies including Spence Clarke & Co, Ambient Jobs, Currencies Direct and British Consul Charmiane Arbouin come together.

Derek Langley, the Vice President of the Andalucian British Chamber of Commerce in Spain, thanked everyone for coming and spoke about the importance of the Chamber of Commerce in promoting businesses in Spain and investment in the country from the UK.

He added that the strong trade relationship between the UK and Spain had seen several large British companies investing in Spain.

Charmaine Arbouin added that she was still working to support British businesses in Spain.