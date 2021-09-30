British Chamber of Commerce in Spain reopens for business

By
Laura Kemp
-
0
British Chamber of Commerce in Spain reopens for business
Steven Eusden and Charmaine Arbouin. Image - Euro Weekly News

Around 40 of Spain’s business people gathered for the British Chamber of Commerce in Spain’s first in-person event since the pandemic at Breathe, Marbella, on Thursday, September, 30.

The British Chamber of Commerce event was organised by financial advisors Baycrest Wealth, the business breakfast saw companies including Spence Clarke & Co, Ambient Jobs, Currencies Direct and British Consul Charmiane Arbouin come together.

Derek Langley, the Vice President of the Andalucian British Chamber of Commerce in Spain, thanked everyone for coming and spoke about the importance of the Chamber of Commerce in promoting businesses in Spain and investment in the country from the UK.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

He added that the strong trade relationship between the UK and Spain had seen several large British companies investing in Spain.

Charmaine Arbouin added that she was still working to support British businesses in Spain.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Laura Kemp
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Laura is from a small seaside town in North Wales and has also lived in Liverpool and Manchester, where she studied English Literature and worked in social media and marketing. Laura moved to the city of Zaragoza last August to teach English, but after missing the coast she decided to move to beautiful Nerja to enjoy the sun and sea. Laura has a passion for animals, films, outdoor activities, writing and the environment.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here