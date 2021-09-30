Beerfest with a Spanish flavour

CALPE’S 2022 Fiestas Committee will raise funds by organising the Oktoberfesters beer festival over the approaching Puente (long weekend).

Mariola Mulet, the Fiestas Committee president, Calpe mayor Ana Sala and the town hall’s Fiestas councillor Paco Avargues recently announced the event that will take place between October 9 and 12.

Calpe has held an event based on Munich’s Oktoberfest for more than 30 years and Mulet explained that the committee wanted to celebrate a beer festival “with a Spanish flavour.”

As well as beer, Spanish food will be available at popular prices, with live music from the McLucas, La Xaranga El Truc, the Bandeta de Bernia and Gran Babylon.

Calpe town hall, in charge of organisation, will install a marquee in Parc de la Creativitat where the Oktoberfesters event is to be held.

“October has always been a month for fiestas in Calp, with the San Francisco procession and Moors and Christians,” Avargues pointed out. “Now this initiative will round off our fiestas calendar.”