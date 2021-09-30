Back to normal in Alfaz

AFTER more than six months, Alfaz’s Hogar del Pensionistas has resumed activities as a senior citizens’ social centre.

The Hogar was used during the large-scale anti-Covid vaccination campaign but vaccination has switched to health centres for the few remaining residents without jabs and the Hogar can gradually recommence its activities, courses and workshops.

More information is available at the Hogar del Pensionista (Carrer Exercits Espanyols) on Mondays and Wednesdays between 10.30am and 12 noon as well at the Bienestar Social offices at the town hall or the 65887328 number.