Andalucia top destination for food aid in Spain

The government, with EU backing is delivering 40 million tons of food aid across Spain, Andalucia is the top destination.

The Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA), through the Spanish Agricultural Guarantee Fund (Fondo Español de Garantía Agraria O.A. – FEGA), has launched the second phase of the 2021 food aid programme for the most disadvantaged people, in which it will distribute 40 million kilos of food. More than 10 million kilos are destined for Andalucia.

The food will be delivered to disadvantaged people and food banks. Some 1.5 million people across Spain will benefit.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This volume of food represents 60 per cent of the total quantities to be distributed in the 2021 programme. The food is delivered to the storage and distribution centres of the partner organisations in all Spanish provinces.

The programme is co-financed 85 per cent by the Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived Persons (FEAD) and 15 per cent by Spain. The Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, through the Spanish Agricultural Guarantee Fund (FEGA), is responsible, among other actions, for purchasing the foodstuffs through a public tender procedure. The Ministries for Social Rights and 2030 Agenda and for Labour and Social Economy are also involved in the management.

This 2021 programme consists of two supply phases and will involve the distribution of 63.885 million kilos/litres of food over the year as a whole. Once the food has been purchased, it is delivered free of charge to the underprivileged beneficiaries of this European programme.

The products are delivered to all provinces in Spain and distributed through the food banks as well as the provincial Red Cross centres, which in turn distribute to some 5,600 distribution partner organisations.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.