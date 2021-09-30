Alleged Nazi, 96, on the run from her care home and trial

A 96-year-old woman, alleged to have worked as a secretary at a Nazi death camp, is on the run from her care home on the day her trial in a youth court is due to start.

Irmgard Furchner, who aged 18-19 years old when she worked for the Nazi party, was living in a care home near Hamburg. She is due, today September 30, to stand trial at a special youth court for “complicity in murder in more than 10,000 cases,” Euronews reports.

“The prosecution accuses her of participating in the murder of inmates in the Stutthof concentration camp in present-day Poland, where she worked as a typist and secretary to the camp commander, Paul Werner Hoppe, between June 1943 and April 1945,” the broadcaster added.

According to care home staff, she got in taxi this morning and left the facility. An arrest warrant has now been issued.

Some 65,000 people, Jews, Poles, Russians and prisoners of war, were murdered by the Nazis at the camp.

