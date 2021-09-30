Adaptations in 2022 summer exams to ensure fairness

Students will sit GCSE, A and AS level exams summer next year with adaptations to recognise the disruption to their education caused by Covid-19.



GCSE, AS and A level exams in England next summer will be adapted to maximise fairness and help students reach their potential.

This will include advance notice on what topics will come up and support materials like formulae sheets in math available on exam day.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “We’ve put fairness at the heart of our approach and listened to pupils, teachers and parents. The measures we’re putting in place will help reduce the impact of the significant disruption this group of young people have had to face – allowing them to move onto the next stage of their lives.

“We are committed to rigorous standards being fairly applied, and exams are the fairest way to assess students, which is why they will take place next year.

“The return to exams means teachers will be able to focus on teaching and helping students catch up on their learning, while adaptations ensure fairness for students and help them to focus their revision,” he added on September 30.

