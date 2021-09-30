A glittering night for charity at El Oceano Beach Hotel

El Oceano Beach Hotel was the generous host of a glittering black and gold charity gala to raise funds for a life-saving Malaga charity on Wednesday, September 29.
The fundraiser for Avoi, a volunteer association helping children with cancer in Malaga’s Materno Hospital, saw more than 120 glamorous guests take to Oceano’s stunning restaurant for a three-course meal with the proceeds going to the charity and raising a staggering more than €5,000.
The event was organised by Rosie Weston, best friend of Danielle Cudlipp, whose son Oscar was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of nine in 2018.
Danielle and her husband, Jaime Chaves, know first-hand the amazing work of Avoi, who were with them every step of the way through Oscar’s treatment.
At the event, Danielle told the Euro Weekly: “If it wasn’t for them, the whole experience would have been so much harder. They are at the hospital every day looking after the children on the wards, but they also offer after-care and events with children and their families.
“They even have a games room on the ward and their own football team. Oscar is, thankfully, now well again and has been given the all-clear, but he’s still part of the Avoi football team.”
The event, which saw €10 of the €55 set-menu go directly to Avoi, also brought generous businesses and individuals from across the Costa del Sol communities to donate their time and products to raise funds for this vital charity.
El Oceano itself gave the venue for free, even offering hotel guests who were not invited to the event the same charity menu on the evening to raise further funds.
A spokesperson for El Oceano Hotel told EWN: “We totally support the charity, it’s a really worthwhile cause. Well done to everyone for organising such an amazing night and to all the businesses who helped the cause.”
Nero Premium Vodka also acted as generous sponsors of the evening, offering raffle prizes and paying for entertainment to dazzle the guests all evening.
Nero CEO Nicola Morrisey told the EWN: “This fundraiser is for a young, local English boy and obviously being a family company with a son of the same age it felt right to get involved. It is a cause very close to my heart and I really believe in helping out in the local community.”
Alongside the stunning Nero dancers was entertainment from Quike Violin, DJ Ryan Fuller, The Trumpet Twins and Magic Matt’s Chamber of Secrets.
Huge numbers of other local businesses also got involved to make the evening a success, including Simon Duggan Photography, who captured the evening in all its glamour. As well as Gorgeous Events Decorations who put together the table settings for free, and Balloon Man Spain whose sparkling photography backdrop captured guests as they made their way into the event.
There were some amazing auction and raffle prizes donated, including two nights in a privately owned apartment in Club la Costa, The Beach House elviria who offered a 150 meal for two and The Bed Warehouse Spain donated a custom made headboard for the value of €300.
A huge congratulations to Rosie Weston for organising such a successful evening, as well as to Nero Premium Vodka, El Oceano Hotel and all of the companies who got involved to support this essential cause, as well as to Avoi presidents Desiree Montayo and Juan Carmona.
