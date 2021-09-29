Tragedy as a man drowns in Roquetas de Mar hotel swimming pool

Tragedy as a man drowns in the swimming pool of a hotel in the Almerian municipality of Roquetas de Mar, with emergency services unable to save him



A man has drowned today, Wednesday, September 29, in the swimming pool of a hotel in the Almerian municipality of Roquetas de Mar, as reported by Emergencias 112 Andalucia.

The incident occurred at around 6pm in the afternoon, with the 112 number receiving several calls from individuals informing them that a man showing symptoms of drowning had been removed from the swimming pool of a hotel located on Avenida de Playa Serena.

112 immediately mobilised the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) mobile ICU ambulance with a medical team, along with patrols of the Guardia Civil, and the National Police, to the hotel location.

On arrival at the scene, the emergency services found that the hotel complex’s swimming pool lifeguards had already been administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) manoeuvres to the man at the side of the pool, after recovering him from the water.

Tragically, despite the attempts by the lifeguard team, along with the medics, to resuscitate the man, he was confirmed dead by drowning at the scene, with the Guardia Civil reporting they had no information or data on the deceased available at this time, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

