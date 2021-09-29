The San Miguel Feria starts tonight in Torremolinos, Malaga.

The mayor of Torremolinos, José Ortiz, will inaugurate the San Miguel Feria tonight, Wednesday, September 29, which this year has been adapted for the Covid crisis. The traditional lighting for the feria will be switched on at 9:00 p.m. at the front of the fairgrounds.

The events. held in honour of the patron saint of Torremolinos, will begin early today, at 8.30 am with the procession of the saint, which will leave Santos Arcángeles street and will go through Danza Invisible street, Palma de Mallorca, Costa del Sol square and San Miguel street.

The procession will end at the parish of the saint, where a mass will be celebrated at eleven o’clock this morning.

The pandemic has forced the activities of one of the most traditional fairs on the Costa del Sol to be restricted. The feria will only now last three days, spanning Wednesday, September 29 through to Saturday, October 2.

The Prince of Asturias Municipal Auditorium will host the concerts: La Trinidad, Delaporte and Ginebra today, with Suzette and Fuel Fandango, tomorrow.

Othere concerts include Uniform and Iván Ferreiro on Friday, October 1; and Ziryab, El Canijo de Jerez and La Húngara on Saturday 2nd. All these concerts will have free admission until full capacity is reached and will include restrictions due to Covid-19.

