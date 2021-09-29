Swiss markets watchdog approves first crypto assets fund

The Swiss markets watchdog has approved its first cryptocurrency assets fund.

Switzerland’s financial markets supervisor has announced today, Wednesday, September 29, that it had approved the country’s first fund which will invest primarily in cryptocurrency assets.

The Crypto Market Index Fund is restricted to qualified investors and categorised under “other funds for alternative investments” with particular risks, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) said in a statement.

“In order to facilitate serious innovation, FINMA applies the existing provisions of financial market laws in a consistently technology-neutral way,” it added, thus ensuring that new technologies are not used to circumvent existing rules.

Since crypto-assets involve particular monetary risks, the FINMA said it had tied the approval to specific requirements, one is that the fund may invest only in established assets with a sufficiently large trading volume.

Investments also must be made through established counterparties and platforms that are based in a member country of the Financial Action Task Force and are subject to corresponding anti-money laundering regulations, FINMA said.

