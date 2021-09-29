Sweden to lift pandemic travel advice warning as of October 1

Sweden will lift all Covid-19 pandemic travel advice against non essential travel as of October 1.



The Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs’ advice against non-essential travel to every country in the world was introduced on March 14, 2020, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was the first time a decision on advice against travel had applied to the whole world. As the situation has improved, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs successively lifted the advice against travel to a number of countries, primarily in Europe and now pandemic-related advice against travel to the rest of the world will be lifted as of 1 October.

“The advice against travel to every country in the world was an extraordinary measure in a difficult and unpredictable time. The ambition has always been to lift the advice against travel as soon as possible and our assessment is that we have reached that point. However, it is important to remember that the pandemic is far from over, which will still affect travel,” said Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde.

“Travellers still have a major responsibility to find out for themselves what applies at their travel destination and follow the rules and recommendations that are in place,” she added.

Embassy travel information for each country is available on swedenabroad.se and in the UD Resklar app. This includes information on any conditions for entry or reference to where this information can be found.

