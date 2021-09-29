Spain lifts crowd capacity restrictions at sporting events and venues on Friday.

The Spanish Ministry of Health and the communities have unanimously agreed to expand the capacity of football stadiums and sports events. As of Friday, October 1, there will be no capacity restrictions in open venues- closed venues will be allowed a capacity of 80%.

While in stadiums or sports grounds fans must keep their mask on and cannot consume food or drink, except water, as was agreed by the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System. Until now the crowd capacity was set at 60% in open areas and 40% in closed areas.

The Health Ministry reported 2,290 new infections on Tuesday, September 28, the lowest daily number of infections since July last year, and added 60 deaths to the official count. The cumulative incidence dropped three points and reached 62.58 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days.

The first beneficiary of this new measure in Galicia will be Deportivo, who play SD Logroñés this Friday at 9:0pm in Riazor.

