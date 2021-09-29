September reservations in the Balearic Islands exceeds the level of 2019

September reservations in the Balearic Islands exceeds the levels of 2019

Laura Kemp
September reservations in the Balearic Islands have exceeded the levels of 2019.

According to data from the TravelgateX platform, September reservations in the Balearic Islands have exceeded the levels of 2019.

The islands have registered 11.28 per cent more travel to the islands compared to the same month of the year before the global health pandemic, according to the data.

Although reservations in the Balearic Islands have decreased by 15.2 per cent between September 20 and 27 compared to the previous week, the same data shows an increase of 298.2 per cent compared to the same period in 2020 and an increase of 11.28 per cent compared to 2019.

Holidays to the Islands represent 11.83 per cent of total national reservations and the majority (21.19 per cent) are booked between 15 days and one month in advance.

In general terms, practically half of the bookings (49 per cent) are made for stays of between two and five nights.


Almost half (49 per cent) are couples and in relation to where holidaymakers are travelling from, 71.95 per cent of reservations were made by national tourists.

 

