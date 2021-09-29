New hospitality council for UK’s pubs, restaurants and cafes

A new hospitality council has been created to support pubs, restaurants and cafes across the UK.

The Hospitality Sector Council is made up of experts who represent a cross-section of the sector.

UK Hospitality CEO Kate Nicholls, Emma McClarkin of the British Beer and Pub Association, Nando’s UK & Ireland Chief Executive Colin Hill, Greene King Chief Executive Nick MacKenzie, Starbucks UK General Manager Alex Rayner and Mowgli’s Nisha Katona.

It will be chaired by Small Business Minister Paul Scully and co-chaired by entrepreneur and Chair of Prezzo Karen Jones.

Minister Scully said, “The hospitality industry has shown incredible creativity and resourcefulness through the pandemic, pivoting to new ways of doing business like al fresco dining and takeaway pints to stay safe, meet changing consumer demands and protect livelihoods.

“With the launch of this council, we’re taking the next step in the journey to build back better from the pandemic by unveiling the experts who’ll be driving the reopening, recovery and resilience of the sector. It’s a real ‘Avengers Assemble’ moment for the industry,” he added on September 29.

The council aims to support the delivery of the government’s Hospitality Strategy.

“The council will identify and oversee actions related to the 22 commitments in the strategy, create sensible solutions using their expert knowledge and assess the strength of the sector,” the government added.

