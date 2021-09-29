Nerja beach rescue plan approved

NERJA Council has announced it has approved it beach rescue plan.

The council received certificates accrediting the approval of the Local Beach Safety and Rescue Plans in Nerja, which were granted by the Civil Protection Commission of Andalucia.

The awards took place at the Government Delegation of the Junta de Andalucia, chaired by the Andalucian Government Delegate in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, together with the head of the Andalusian Civil Protection and Emergency Services, Ana Celia Gonzalez, who handed over the certificates to Councillor for the Environment, Javier Rodriguez, and Councillor for Beaches Maria del Carmen Lopez.

Representatives from around another 20 municipalities were also at the awards.

The councillors praised the work of Nerja Civil Protection in the preparing the plans that certify that Nerja has all the necessary security measures to protects residents and tourists.

These documents set out all the risks that could take place on Nerja´s beaches, and sets out each of the solutions and processes that must be followed in the event of any emergency situation. The approval of these plans concludes their processing and allows them to go into force in Malaga.

