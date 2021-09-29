“My parrot destroyed my vehicle registration certificate” is among some of the bizarre excuses offered for needing a new one, according to the authority that issues them, the DVLA.

Other unusual reasons shared with DVLA include “My child covered their school book with it” and “I left it at a hotel in the Gobi Desert when driving across Asia during my gap year.”

One unfortunate driver admitted: “Someone bought me a car for my birthday – they wrapped the keys in the V5C and I tore it open without knowing.”

Another was less imaginative: “The dog ate it.”

Other excuses offered include: “It blew out the window and when I went to look for it, it was gone” and “My grandchild took it to play outside and buried it in the mud.”

Julie Lennard, DVLA Chief Executive, said: “Our online service to replace a V5C is quick and easy to use and means customers will receive their replacement vehicle registration certificate within the week.

“So whether you misplaced your V5C, it’s being digested by your pet or your kids have used it for arts and crafts – the quickest way to get a replacement is on Gov.uk,” she added on September 29.

