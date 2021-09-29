Most Brits want a four-day working week

Most Brits in the UK are in favour of moving to a four-day working week.

A poll has revealed that most people in the UK are in favour of moving to a four-day working week.

According to the poll, nearly six out of ten adults would like the working week to be reduced to 32 hours without loss of pay.

The research has been carried out following the decision from the Scottish Government to try out the new working week after pilot schemes in countries across the world.

Almost 57 per cent of adults support the four-day working week, with only 21 per cent opposing. Even though this number drops dramatically in the over 65s and conservative voters, both groups still favour the move.

The idea was a key part of Jeremy Corbyn’s manifesto for the Labour Government in 2019.

Clive Lewis, a former Labour leadership candidate, said: “It’s no surprise that such large numbers of people support moving to a shorter working week, with evidence from across the world showing it can have a really positive impact on working people and the businesses they work for.”

The Norwich South MP added: “As we emerge from the pandemic we have a real chance to do things differently – and moving to a shorter working week, where people have more time to spend with family and friends, and where the balance between work and leisure is more balanced, would be a major step forwards.”

Leaders from countries such as Finland and New Zealand support the four-day working week and experts believe it would create more jobs.

However, not everyone backs the idea. A Government spokesperson said: “There are no plans for the government to mandate a four-day working week, as the cost to the economy, businesses and jobs would be excessive.

He added: “However, we know how important flexible working arrangements are which is why only last week we announced a wide-ranging package of measures to help give employees more flexible working options in the future.”

Activist Joe Ryle, the Campaign Director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, said: “The four-day week with no loss of pay is good for workers, good for productivity and good for the environment.”

“Scotland and Ireland are going ahead with trials, Wales is considering the same and the time has come for Boris Johnson to give the go-ahead to trials in England.”

He added: “We invented the weekend a century ago and it’s time for an update. The 9-5, five-day working week is outdated and no longer fit for purpose.”