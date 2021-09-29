Loose Women’s Denise Welch devastated as beloved dad dies

Loose Women’s Denise Welch has been left devastated as her beloved dad Vin dies.

Denise has shared news of the heart breaking death of her beloved father, Vin. The Loose Women star took to Instagram to reveal the tragic death and said: “pneumonia plus his existing pulmonary fibrosis was more than even he could take”.

Denise posted a heart breaking photo showing her holding her father’s hand. She paid tribute and said: “Last night at 11pm, we lost our dad, the life force that was Vin Welch.

“After making a miraculous recovery recently from major surgeries, pneumonia plus his existing pulmonary fibrosis was more than even he could take.

“He left us surrounded by his family who could not have loved anyone more.

“I can’t quite function as I’m so grief stricken, but I know he meant so much to so many people, even those who’d never met him.

“I’ve never seen anyone fight to stay longer at a party than dad and last night was no different. He loved life and lived it to the full like no other.”

She added: “The nurses in Ward 6 at Durham University hospital will forever be in our hearts as they gave dad the most peaceful passing anyone could wish for.

“They adored him and he them. Heather, Helen, Lauren, Naz, Chloe, Graham, Debs to name but a few. We will NEVER forget you.

“Love you dad. Heartbroken 💔❤️.”

Friends, fans and co-stars paid tribute to Vin who will be sorely missed.

Ruth Langsford commented: “So, so sorry Denise….he was a one off and there’s going to be one hell of a party in heaven.

“I know your heart is breaking but grief is the price we pay for love. You will carry him with you always. RIP Vin 🖤.”

Actress Tamzin Outhwaite added her condolences too, and said: “Oh no, I am so so sorry Den… devastated for you. Sending you love & light. ❤️.”

