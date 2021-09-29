La Palma volcano lava stream finally reaches the sea

THE La Palma volcano lava stream has finally reached the sea in a clifftop area of Tazacorte where it fell into the water around 100 metres below



The lava stream from the erupting volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, has finally reached the sea, in the clifftop area of the coast of Tazacorte, close to the beach of Los Guirres, as shown in images provided from the Spanish Institute of Oceanography’s ship, Ramon Margalef.

According to the Spanish Institute of Oceanography, the volcanic material was seen falling slowly over the edge of the cliffs, around 100 metres down into the sea, and less than two hours later, it had formed into a pyramid shape estimated to be around 50 metres (164ft) high.

Residents have been urged to stay indoors, and also to keep a safe distance of at least 3.5km from the area, warning that the white clouds of water vapour being given off, are diluting rapidly, but could contain poisonous gases.

On its way to the sea, the lava stream passed through a banana plantation, ​​destroying plastic from the greenhouses, and burning fertiliser – which can be explosive – creating a toxic cloud that thankfully did not harm anybody.

Just before the stream fell into the sea, the National Geographic Institute registered a 3.3 magnitude earthquake located southwest of Villa de Mazo, at a depth of around 11km. This is a stronger quake than those felt in previous days in the municipality of Fuencaliente, as reported by 20minutos.es.

First moments in which the lava from the La Palma volcano reaches the ocean falling down the cliff. #LaPalma #volcano pic.twitter.com/FAOI7p6KaZ — Joint Cyclone Center (@JointCyclone) September 28, 2021

Observamos en directo el avance de las lavas hasta el pie del acantilado costero que proceden de la colada sur del volcán de La Palma. Se está generando un impresionante depósito de más de 50 m de altura.#VulcanaIII_0921 @IEOoceanografia pic.twitter.com/jpRn9JIQ4G — Geociencias Marinas (IEO) (@gemar_ieo) September 28, 2021

