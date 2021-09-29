La Palma: Towns cut off by lava, toxic gas blowing out to sea

More towns on La Palma have been cut off by lava but toxic gas formed when it hits the sea are blowing away from land and air quality on the island remains good.

The lava has flowed over the Costa Highway (LP-2132) at the Camino Pampillo junction cutting the road off for several kilometres. It was the last highway that linked the neighbourhoods of the municipalities of El Paso, Los Llanos de Aridane and Tazacorte.

Lava reached the sea late on September 28 and it is spewing toxic gas into the air as the lava and debris it picked up along the way react to the cold salt water.

The gas is however blowing away from the island and air quality on La Palma remains good, according to the Department of National Security.

Air space over La Palma is open but there are no flights to or from the island.

A 3.5 kilometre exclusion zone around the area where lava is flowing into the sea is in place.

