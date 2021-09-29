La Palma: Towns cut off by lava, toxic gas blowing out to sea

By
Deirdre Tynan
-
0
La Palma: Towns cut off of by lava, toxic gas blowing out to sea
Image: La Moncloa

More towns on La Palma have been cut off by lava but toxic gas formed when it hits the sea are blowing away from land and air quality on the island remains good.

The lava has flowed over the Costa Highway (LP-2132) at the Camino Pampillo junction cutting the road off for several kilometres. It was the last highway that linked the neighbourhoods of the municipalities of El Paso, Los Llanos de Aridane and Tazacorte.

Lava reached the sea late on September 28 and it is spewing toxic gas into the air as the lava and debris it picked up along the way react to the cold salt water.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The gas is however blowing away from the island and air quality on La Palma remains good, according to the Department of National Security.

Air space over La Palma is open but there are no flights to or from the island.

A 3.5 kilometre exclusion zone around the area where lava is flowing into the sea is in place.


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Deirdre Tynan
Deirdre Tynan is an award-winning journalist who enjoys bringing the best in news reporting to Spain’s largest English-language newspaper, Euro Weekly News. She has previously worked at The Mirror, Ireland on Sunday and for news agencies, media outlets and international organisations in America, Europe and Asia. A huge fan of British politics and newspapers, Deirdre is equally fascinated by the political scene in Madrid and Sevilla. She moved to Spain in 2018 and is based in Jaen.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here