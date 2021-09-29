La Palma: ‘I don’t care about the house, I worry about our cats’. One elderly couple who have been forced to abandon their home due to the volcano erupting, are only worried about their cats.

Luis and Margarite, a married couple aged 90 and 80, had to leave their house after the volcano on La Palma erupted. Around 6,000 inhabitants of the island have also had to be evacuated. The volcano has been erupting for over a week now. Luis and Margarite have been safely evacuated. They are now staying on their boat which they believe is the “only alternative” for them.

The couple have a house in the area of Todoque which for the time being has managed to avoid being buried by lava. They hope that the house will remain safe, but their main worry is their cats.

They told Espejo Publico, that at the moment is not possible to return to their house. The couple have now set up home in their recreational boat. Luis believes this is “the only alternative” as “the chances of finding a hotel were nil”.

The elderly couple have been evacuated and initially stayed in spaces set up for the evacuated people. A local policeman who also has a house in the same area is keeping the couple informed on the status of their home.

Margarite has spoken of her biggest worry. They have three cats which they were unable to evacuate with them. Margarite insisted: “I left them there because they can drink water from the pool and I left five kilograms of fodder inside the house so that they can feed themselves”.

She can now only hope that her cats are safe.

