Jet2 expects ticket prices to rise due to “green costs”.

Steve Heapy, the boss of Jet2 expects that ticket prices will rise as green costs increase. He believes that people will prioritise travelling and holidays though. Heapy thinks that people will find other ways to go “green” rather than ditching their holidays.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has hit many airlines hard. As travel restrictions have gradually eased many people have headed off on holiday though. The industry is said to now be facing a bigger challenge. Climate change and the possibility environmental taxes could hit airlines hard in the next few years.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Jet2 Chief Executive Steve Heapy explained: “I think a lot of things in life are going to become more expensive and we’ve got to accept that that will be the case.”

The boss expects that demand for flights will return to that seen before the coronavirus pandemic began. He thinks that “flight shaming” over the environmental impact of flights will not stop people from wanting to travel.

He added: “Maybe people will give up red meat twice a week to have an annual holiday. It’s all going to be about choices.”

Jet2 are committed to having net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Many other airlines have committed to this too.

Heapy said: “We’ve got to be seen as an industry to be taking the right steps to decarbonize as quickly as possible.”

Since the UK saw travel restrictions relaxed earlier this month bookings for flights and holidays have risen. Jet2 hope to have an excellent winter.

Heapy remarked: “We could be in for a very good winter but it all depends on what the government does.” The airline boss believes that stable travel restrictions are needed rather than last-minute changes.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.