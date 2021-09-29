Jaen first in Andalucia to celebrate a fair since Covid-19 pandemic started

Jaen will be the first provincial capital in Andalucia to celebrate a fair since the Covid-19 pandemic began.



The Fiesta de San Lucas will take place from October 9 to 18. But no roads will be closed to facilitate and nor will there be fireworks or a parade, according to Jaen’s councillor for culture Jose Manuel Higueras.

Normally the San Ildefonso neighbourhood is closed off for the fair and festivities.

As of Friday, September 30, Andalucia, except for parts of Sevilla, will be in phase 0 alert for Covid.

In municipalities of Andalucia where the Covid alert level 0 is declared, the only measures still remaining in force to stop the pandemic are the use of masks indoors and a safety distance of 1.5 meters between people – these are now only recommendations.

The Minister of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía, Jesús Aguirre, said that the majority of Andalucia will be at level 0 since the accumulated incidence is low, today, Tuesday, September 28, it now stands at 57 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The numbers in terms of infections also continue to decline, the community registered 311 new positives and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours. These data reflect the progress and “normality” that the region seems to be reaching little by little.

Although the end of the measures has been decreed, it will still be necessary to respect certain hygienic and sanitary recommendations. The Junta de Andalucia recommends frequent hand washing, personal distance and the use of indoor masks as ways to avoid contagion.

