Inaccessible rocky cove rescue in Almeria

Inaccessible rocky cove rescue in Spain’s Almeria.

Three minors and four adults have successfully been rescued from an inaccessible cove in Almeria. Civil Protection officers from Carboneras in Almeria set out to rescue the people on Wednesday, September 29.

The people including three children had become trapped in an inaccessible close. The seven people have become trapped in the cove after they had arrived there in a small boat. They arrived at around dawn before discovering that they were trapped and were unable to leave.

Municipal sources and the emergency services 112 told Europa Press that they had received a call for assistance at shortly before 8:30am. The call reported the presence of a group of people who were trapped in a “rocky area”. The people had become trapped in an area called Mesa Roldan, near the lighthouse.

Emergency services quickly activated the Local Police of Carboneras along with the Guardia Civil. It was not possible to access the Castillo cove by land so officers had to use a boat.

Luckily two men, two women and three children were discovered in good health and were safely rescued. The people have now been handed over to the Guardia Civil.

