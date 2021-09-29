French accuse UK of igniting a new fishing war

French fishermen have accused the UK of declaring a new fishing war after just 12 out 47 small vessels were granted permission to fish in zones close to the British coast.

The 12 fishing boats now have permission to fish close to the British shore or within six-12 nautical miles of it, but excluding the others is tantamount to “war” according to French fishing leaders.

The UK government insists rules against France are fair: “Our approach has been reasonable and fully in line with our commitments in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

“We continue to work with the Commission and the French authorities and will consider any further evidence provided to support the remaining licence applications,” it added.

According to The Telegraph, Olivier Le Nezet, the president of the Brittany fishermen’s committee, said permissions for just 12 fishing boats was “a declaration of war on the water and on the land.”

French fishermen would retaliate by making sure “not a single British product lands on French soil,” he warned.

Bertrand Sorre, the MP for Manche opposite the Channel Islands, added: “It’s an extreme provocation on the part of British officials, and very clearly France won’t accept it and I want the EU to enter into a much firmer negotiation and use all the levers at its disposal.”

