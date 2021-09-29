EU to adopt renewed action plan against migrant smuggling

The EU is set to adopt a renewed EU action plan against migrant smuggling.



The European Commission will adopt a renewed EU action plan against migrant smuggling and a Communication on the application of the Employers Sanctions Directive.

Both are part of a “comprehensive approach to migration” under the New Pact on Migration and Asylum. The initiatives aim to prevent organised exploitation of migrants and reduce irregular migration.

Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas said: “Last week marked one year since we put our proposals on the table for a New Pact on Migration and Asylum. Whilst progress on their adoption has been painfully slow, at the same time, migratory challenges have continued to arise in forms new and old.

“From continued pressure in the Central Mediterranean, to a deteriorating situation in Afghanistan and new pressure on our Eastern borders, all of these developments show the imperative need for a sustainable European asylum and migration framework.

“The Pact proposals, if adopted, could greatly improve Member States’ ability to deal with a whole range of issues currently faced. And if we have learnt anything in recent years, it should be that flying solo on these issues is not an option. Now is the time to come together around solutions,” Schinas added on September 29.

