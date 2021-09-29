Covid beating doll created by Alicante company

Covid beating doll created by an Alicante company. The ground-breaking doll created by an Alicante-based company claims to be virus free and able to “inactivate” Covid.

The company have created a doll using a fabric which is said to be able to deactivate 99.99 per cent of viruses and bacteria. The material should be able to beat bugs for 100 washes.

Berjuan are based in Alicante and they have launched ‘Sanibaby’. The doll is said to be the first of its kind and is capable of inactivating SARS.CoV2. According to the company the doll can also eliminate other viruses and bacteria. These claims are backed up by the Valencian Institute of Microbiology (IVAMI).

The doll aims to prevent the transmission of viruses. The company is not new to innovation and has previously created the Bebé Glotón breastfeeding doll. Another unique doll is their Mosquidolls, mosquito repellent doll.

The company hope that Sanibaby will get “children back to playing and sharing toys normally.”

The project is said to be original and is produced entirely in Spain. It is made in Alicante’s Onil, and is certified by the IVAMI. The health promoting technology in the doll aims to be “a step forward” in protecting children during the ongoing pandemic.

Berjuan’s manager, César Bernabéu spoke of the unique doll. He explained: “this project is the product of national research that has brought together scientific knowledge and industrial capacity in order to fight for common objectives”.

He added: “We launched this project because so far, worldwide, there is no doll on the market that neutralises viruses and bacteria right now.”

