Council works to attract tourists to Mijas golf

MIJAS Council is working to attract tourists to the area´s golf courses after choosing new branding for them.

Representatives from the council met with golf course owners in Mijas to choose the branding, which they say will be used to attract international tourists.

Councillor for Tourism Jose Carlos Martin and Councillor for Sports Andres Ruiz attended a meeting with the owners.

Councillor Martin said: “There are golf courses or different cities that have come together to create a joint brand but we are the first town to do it on our own and that is because we have great potential to develop the sport.

“We have 12 golf courses that are our best allies to bring tourists in out of season and become the star destination of this sport at an international level.”

The design and implementation of the new branding is part of Mijas council´s ‘Golf Marketing Plan’ being carried out by the Department of Tourism.

The new brand for the golf sector in Mijas will be announced on Friday, October 15 before the town takes part in the International Golf Travel Market (IGTM) in Cardiff from October 18 to 21.

Councillor Martin said: “We have discussed actions we can take that can help us capture the attention of tour operators and potential tourists.”

