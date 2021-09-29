Brits told to get set for snow as UK temperatures plummet

Brits have been warned to get set for snow as UK temperatures plummet.

The ‘Indian summer’ is now a distant memory as UK temperatures drop by as much as 10°C with torrential rain falling over parts of the country including London, Bristol and Birmingham.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern warned Brits to prepare for all conditions.

He said: “With Atlantic weather now in charge, we can expect very changeable weather through the week.”

“There’ll be wind and rain, but also showery and sunnier periods at times.”

Parts of Scotland have already seen snow and this is due to continue.

ITV This Morning’s Dave the Weatherman said there will be three snow moons over three weeks from October 29, making it “bitterly cold and very frosty.”

“October is going to be very wet, except for the middle section around the 18th, half-term time, five days or so of dry, fine weather. Not so warm, and cold nights, but pleasant.”

He added: “But, and this is the massive but, on the 29th north of Lincolnshire, you will most likely get snow.”

The Met Office forecast from Sunday to October 12 reads: “Low pressure is expected to lie close to the UK early in this period, bringing showers or longer spells of rain, heavy at times, to many areas.”

“Strong winds are also likely, particularly along coasts. As this area of low pressure moves away another is likely to move to the north of the UK. This will bring further showers or longer spells of rain to the north and northwest, along with the potential for strong winds.”

“Drier and more settled conditions are expected across the south and east as high pressure builds, however, there is still the possibility of some showers and bands of rain here.”

“Temperatures are likely to start out slightly below average, before returning to near average later in the period.”