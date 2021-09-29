AEMET forecasts a ‘summer of San Miguel’ as we enter October

AEMET forecasts a ‘summer of San Miguel’, with temperatures rising slightly as we enter the month of October



According to the State Meteorological Agency, AEMET forecasts that these last days of September and the beginning of October will be marked by stable and sunny weather, as well as by a slight and temporary recovery of temperatures, what they describe as a ‘Summer of San Miguel’.

Thermometers in several Andalucian provinces such as Sevilla, Granada, and Cordoba should rise above 30 degrees, while in Malaga province, temperatures will be milder than in the rest of the region, especially at night, and with daytimes seeing around 30 degrees maximum.

Thursday, September 30 could see the minimum temperatures rising above 21 degrees in the capital of Malaga, where the influence of easterly winds will make the maximum temperatures on the coast of the province mild, contrary to what happens in the centre of Andalucia.

AEMET forecasts that this Thursday, temperatures will oscillate between 26 in Malaga city and Ronda, and 29 in Velez-Malaga, with the sun continuing to shine, although there could be some morning mists and clouds on coastal areas. There is also the possibility of occasional drizzle in the early hours, through to midday.

These warm temperatures should remain through the weekend and up until Monday, October 4, with Sunday, October 3 bringing the best of the sunshine, as high as 29 in Malaga capital and Marbella, and even as much as 32 in Velez-Malaga, as reported by malagahoy.es.

