Woman dead and boyfriend seriously ill after taking drugs in Fuengirola

Officers of the National Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old Finnish woman who allegedly died after taking drugs in Fuengirola while on holiday with her boyfriend.

The woman, 20, and her boyfriend, 24, had arrived on the Costa del Sol just a few days earlier. He is said to also be seriously ill in hospital.

The couple was found unconscious by the woman’s mother, who owns the property where they were staying in the Los Pacos area.

The young woman’s mother was alerted when she allegedly heard strange breathing and loud snoring from the bedroom the pair were staying in.

When she entered the room, she found both of them unconscious and they did not react when she tried to wake them, causing her to call emergency services.

An ambulance crew arrived and attempted to revive the young woman, however, she did not wake up. Her boyfriend was rushed to the Costa del Sol Hospital where he was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit.

He regained consciousness on Friday, September 24, after five days in a coma.

Officers found drugs in the bedroom where the couple were staying. Following a preliminary autopsy on the young woman and tests carried out on her boyfriend, they were found to have various drugs in their system which are presumably what caused the death of the 20-year-old.