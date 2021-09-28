WhatsApp will be blocked on MILLIONS of phones forever in a few weeks

WhatsApp messaging service will be blocked on MILLIONS of mobile phones forever in a few weeks time.

Users of Android and Apple have been urgently warned to update their software. The November deadline is fast approaching – and will lock some iPhones and Android phones off WhatsApp forever.

Operating systems need to be updated by the owners of the mobile phones. On the Android front, that means a host of popular phones will lose access, including the Samsung Galaxy S3 and the Huawei Ascend Mate for example.

For Apple iPhone 4 owners or older, they will lose access to WhatsApp. Also, if these older devices have never been updated then iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus or iPhone SE (2016), owners will lose access until they update- because they were launched on iOS 9.

However, it is possible to update all three models to iOS 15 – the latest version – and keep access to WhatsApp. Tech companies regularly stop supporting older devices. Google did just that with old Android phones for Gmail, YouTube and Google Maps.

Sometimes it’s because it’s simply not cost-efficient to keep apps working on very old versions of iOS or Android. That’s especially the case if only a small percentage of users are running these old versions of software.


Using outdated software can also be a huge security risk – so it is important to update, or upgrade if it is not possible to do so.

